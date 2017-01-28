Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Pane ManagementIts not exactly spring cleaning time yet but Russ the Window Man from Russ Window Cleaning makes the rounds in downtown Greencastle, cleaning the panes high and low as he goes, moving through the...
-
Crowning GlorySawyer Hunter and Mara Miese reign as 2017 Cloverdale High School Winter Homecoming king and queen Friday night in a crowning ceremony between the junior varsity and varsity boys basketball games....
- Clover train keeps rolling, 71-59CLOVERDALE The Cloverdale Clovers remained undefeated in 2017 and improved their record to 15-5 with a 61-49 win over Sullivan on Friday night, capturing fifth place in the Western Indiana Conference. The Clovers scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 19-8 lead at the first stop, getting a Jalen Moore trey, a Jake Wilkes basket and two hoops from Cooper Neese in the last 2:53 of the period...
-
Georgia Elizabeth Evens SubletteGeorgia Elizabeth Evens Sublette, 101, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Independence Court. She was born on her grandparents' farm in Putnam County, Ind., on Feb. 23, 1915 to the late Roy and...
-
Sandra Jean AkerSandra Jean (Kehrer) Aker, 78, of Reelsville, passed away Jan. 27, 2017 at Cloverleaf Nursing Home. She was born Aug. 22, 1938 in Indianapolis, the daughter of the late Albert and Hazel Kehrer....
-
James F. ZeisJames F. Zeis, 90, of Greencastle, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at Putnam County Hospital. Born on Oct. 3, 1926, in Greencastle, he was the son of James B....
-
Beatrice N. SpurgeonBeatrice N. Spurgeon, 82, of Gosport, went to be with the Lord Jan. 26, 2017. She was born Aug. 28, 1934 to the late John and Josephine (Sutterfield) McCallie. Bea married Raymond Spurgeon July 25,...
-
Putnam Scanner for Jan. 28, 2017 (1/28/17)Three people were booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 9:07 p.m. Channelle Marie Wallace, 33, Greencastle, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear. At 5:25 p.m....
-
Putnam Scanner for 1-27-17 (1/26/17)County Jail Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 10:56 p.m. Megan Sue Sassaman, 36, New Albany, was housed at the jail for driving while intoxicated and driving...
-
Putnam Scanner for 1-25-17 (1/24/17)County Jail Seven people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Monday At 12:20 p.m. Kathy Ann Willard, 54, Danville, was taken into custody on a warrant. At 11:25 a.m. Jeremiah Cole,...
-
Court News for 1-27-2017 (1/26/17)The following cases were filed in Putnam County courts recently. Criminal Cases Andrew Chattin, 24, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Level 5 felony battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official Michael J. Vance, 26, Greencastle, Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy...
2 BR condos for rent2 BR/2 bath condos for rent in Autumn Glen neighborhood. One with screened porch, one with sunroom. Newly painted & one has new carpet. All appliances supplied incl. w/d. 2 car garage. small pets permitted with pet deposit and add'l...
Yamaha U5 Upright Piano for saleVery nice 2005 Yamaha U5 professional upright piano. Satin walnut. Has been very well-maintained and is in excellent condition. $6800 765-721-4833
