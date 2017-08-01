Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
First Christian Church use as events center granted approval from BZA1A church that has helped serve the ecumenical needs of the Greencastle community for 125 years may help fill other local needs for many more following action of the Greencastle Board of Zoning...
-
2016 Citizen of Year nominee deadline nearsThe Greater Greencastle Chamber of Commerce is asking Putnam County citizens to nominate someone they believe has gone above and beyond for the community for its annual Citizen of the Year Award....
- Winnie the Pooh birthday event set Jan. 17 at PCPL (1/8/17)
- Free CPR class available Saturday at DePauw (1/8/17)
- Hard Work to Play (1/8/17)
- Crime, emergencies rule list of 2016 most viewed (1/6/17)1
- Lighting park like Danville eyed for city (1/6/17)1
- Cloverdale School Corporation awarded at least $175,000 (1/6/17)
- Council wont get between residents (1/6/17)
- Purdue Club sets womens basketball trip (1/6/17)
- Beekeepers Association invites newcomers (1/6/17)
- Library sets registration for Book Club for Kids (1/6/17)
- Tiger Cubs join win column in big wayNot having scored more than 56 points in any of seven previous games this season, Greencastle unleashed an offensive explosion on Saturday night and picked up its first win of the year an 84-51 trouncing of visiting Rockville. The Tiger Cubs didnt take long to establish themselves, as junior scoring leader Colin York scored five points in the first 43 seconds of the game as Greencastle led 26-6 at the first stop more than half of its average of 45 points per game...
- Clovers start quickly, shoot incredibly in easy win (1/8/17)
- Cougars ride hot start to coachs 100th victory (1/8/17)
- Athletic Edgewood team rolls past South Putnam, 77-37 (1/8/17)
- Tiger Cub girls clinch 1st on Friday (1/6/17)
- Cooper, Moore lead Clovers past Patriots (1/6/17)
- Arrows use long-range shooting to sweep Eagles (1/6/17)
-
EDITORIAL: This certainly isnt Mayberry (12/15/16)A local police officer took to Twitter last Saturday evening to express a truth with which we are all much too intimate. Every night Im reminded that were sure not in Mayberry anymore, the veteran officer wrote. And while that reminder may well come through every night, Saturday evening was especially poignant for officers in the area. That afternoon, a man shot Cloverdale Officer Luke Brown in the chest with a shotgun...
-
Chloe Grace Renee LeeChloe Grace Renee Lee, 12, of Carbon, passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 following a lifelong battle with Cerebral Palsy. Chloe was born in Terre Haute on March 11, 2004 to Amanda Keliamarie...
-
Patti Jayne Rayborn RaleyPatti Jayne Rayborn Raley, 70, of Coatesville, and formerly of Clinton, died at 8:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at her Putnam County home. She was born June 12, 1946 in Bloomington, the daughter of...
-
Judi SkinnerJudi (Sheets) Skinner, 77, of Fillmore, passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2016. She was born to Ross C. and Sylvia "Sib" (Duncan) Sheets on Oct. 6, 1939 in Indianapolis. Judi was a school bus driver...
-
Durbin L. YeagerDurbin L. Yeager entered the Gates of Heaven surrounded by his family, very peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. He was born to Royce and Margaret (Masten) Yeager March 2, 1938 in Putnam County. He...
-
Putnam Scanner for 1-7-16 (1/6/17)County Jail Three people were booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 11:37 p.m. Charles Raymond Steenbergen, 38, Indianapolis, was lodged at the jail on a Marion County warrant. At 9:56...
-
Putnam Scanner for Jan. 6, 2017 (1/5/17)Eight people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 3:48 p.m. Geri Danyel Capps, 27, Greencastle, was lodged at the jail on a warrant. At 2:21 p.m. Crystal Gail...
-
Putnam Scanner 1-4-17 (1/3/17)Eight people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Monday At 6:12 p.m. Seth Michael Marlatt, 35, Greencastle, was lodged at the jail for driving while intoxicated and driving with a BAC...
Entertainment
Hire a Professional DJ for Your EventPPZ Music Mobile DJ Service offers your best entertainment investment for your wedding, party, or any occasion. Featuring a full sound and lighting system, and music/karaoke to suit any taste. Extremely experienced and professional (started in...
Help Wanted
Early Childhood TeacherNew Pathways Preschool is seeking an Early Childhood Teacher. Applicants must have a B.S./B.A. degree in early childhood education, elementary education, or a related field. Qualified applicants may apply by calling 765-653-0841 or emailing...
Houses for Rent
2br,1ba house for rent2br 1ba home for rent. New carpet in master bedroom. Stove and fridge included. W/D hook-up. Fenced in back yard with mini barn. Tenant responsible for lawncare. No pets. $650 plus utilities. $650 deposit. Please CALL 765-653-3003 for additional...
Notices (4)
Employment (9)
Farm and Pets (7)
Merchandise (17)
Services (8)
Automobiles (2)
Rentals (12)
Real Estate (1)
Resource Directory
Higher Education
Businesses
- Family Medical of Cloverdale
- Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians PCH Cardiology Clinic
- Hendricks Power Cooperative
- North Putnam Family Healthcare
- Putnam County Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital Cancer Center
- Putnam Pain Management Clinic
- Putnam Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
- Putnam Prompt Care
- Putnam Surgical Specialties
- Putnam Women's Health