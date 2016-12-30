Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Parker to assist in stabilizing CPD6CLOVERDALE -- The Cloverdale Town Council approved the hiring of Chief Deputy Phil Parker of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department to assist in stabilizing the Cloverdale Police Department and...
-
Greencastle native Taylor to again head Hoosier LotteryINDIANAPOLIS -- When Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb pondered his appointment of an executive director for the Hoosier Lottery, he didnt take a gamble. He went with an odds-on favorite,...
- Page program applications now available, Bray says (12/30/16)
- Volunteer attorneys to provide free legal advice Tuesday (12/30/16)
- At the Library Jan. 2-7 (12/30/16)
- PCPL Buck-a-Bag winter book sale set Jan. 9-10 (12/30/16)
- Wallace Cited (12/30/16)
- PCFSS in Good Hands (12/30/16)
- Two suspects in custody for Cloverdale Liquors robbery (12/29/16)
- Hall of Famer Fiddler Johnston took New Maysville to the Opry (12/29/16)
- A Moment to Treasure (12/29/16)
- Fund for Roachdale woman established as semi driver dies (12/29/16)
- Cougars fall in third-place matchupMONROVIA The only thing worse for North Putnams boys basketball team than playing against a 6-foot-10 opponent is having less than a day to prepare for the challenge. The Cougars met Brown County on Friday evening in the third-place game of the Monrovia Holiday Classic, and Eagle big man Josh Cochran proved to be a big problem on both ends of the court...
- Southwestern uses runs to topple Cougars (12/30/16)
- Clovers win Wabash Valley Classic consolation title; Neese named MVP (12/29/16)
- Clovers regroup, get season changing win (12/29/16)
- Cougar girls, boys get wins in tourneys (12/29/16)
- Clover girls turning corner (12/29/16)
- DePauw women claim tourney title (12/29/16)
-
EDITORIAL: This certainly isnt Mayberry (12/15/16)A local police officer took to Twitter last Saturday evening to express a truth with which we are all much too intimate. Every night Im reminded that were sure not in Mayberry anymore, the veteran officer wrote. And while that reminder may well come through every night, Saturday evening was especially poignant for officers in the area. That afternoon, a man shot Cloverdale Officer Luke Brown in the chest with a shotgun...
-
Mildred P. HuffmanFuneral services for Mildred P. Huffman, 89, of Aiken, S.C. will be held at 12 noon, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, S.C. ,with the Rev. Robert Huffman officiating....
-
Carole Jean FlynnCarole Jean Flynn, 49, passed away at her Greencastle home on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. She was born Jan. 24, 1967 in Danville, Ind., and was a "Miracle Baby" at only two pounds. She had resided in...
-
Robert Clinton 'Fiddler' Johnston Jr.Robert Clinton "Fiddler" Johnston Jr., 78, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 in Danville, Ind. He was born June 12, 1938 in New Maysville. He was a supervisor at JC Products. He was a U.S. Navy...
-
Wilbur 'Dean' BushongWilbur "Dean" Bushong, 86, formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 at Franciscan Health in Dyer, Ind. He was born on Dec. 27, 1929 in New Market to the late William and Helen...
-
Putnam Scanner for 12-31-16 (12/30/16)County Jail Five people have been booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Thursday At 9:17 p.m. Laconda Lou Rose, 41, Coatesville, was lodged at the jail on a local warrant. At 2:50 p.m....
-
Putnam Scanner for 12-30-16 (12/29/16)County Jail Five people have been booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday Dilraz Singh Gill, 25, Modesto, Calif, was housed at the jail for possession of a narcotic drug. Tuesday At...
-
Putnam Scanner for 12-28-16 (12/27/16)County Jail Nine individuals were booked into the Putnam County Jail recently. Friday At 12:30 a.m., Jairl Luther Grant, 56, of Spring, Texas, was lodged at the jail on a charge of possession of...
-
Court News for 12-31-2016 (12/30/16)The following cases were filed in Putnam County courts recently. Criminal Cases Dilraz Gill, 25, Modesto, Calif., Level 6 felony possession of a narcotic drug William Lenard Matthews Jr., 36, Reelsville, Level 6 felony strangulation, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery...
Pets
Fully grown cats to an excellent homeLooking for in- home INDOOR-only placement for (2-3) fully grown cats, spayed/neutered , gentle dispositions . Serious inquiries only; details to follow. Leave message at (765)672-4685 with call back number.
Help Wanted
HVAC Service TechO'Brien Mechanical,LLC Heating/Cooling/Refrigeration Located in Greencastle is looking to hire experienced Service Technician. Please call (765)653-8688 for more information.
Houses for Rent
2br,1ba house for rent2br 1ba home for rent. New carpet in master bedroom. Stove and fridge included. W/D hook-up. Fenced in back yard with mini barn. Tenant responsible for lawncare. NO PETS, NO EXCEPTIONS. $650 + utilities. $650 deposit. Please CALL 765-653-3003 for...
Notices (2)
Employment (6)
Farm and Pets (4)
Merchandise (15)
Services (8)
Automobiles (2)
Rentals (10)
Featured Ads
Resource Directory
Higher Education
Businesses
- Family Medical of Cloverdale
- Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians PCH Cardiology Clinic
- Hendricks Power Cooperative
- North Putnam Family Healthcare
- Putnam County Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital Cancer Center
- Putnam Pain Management Clinic
- Putnam Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
- Putnam Prompt Care
- Putnam Surgical Specialties
- Putnam Women's Health