Greencastle Banner-Graphic

Meyer children unveil scholarship honoring parents

Friday would have been the 55th wedding anniversary for longtime Greencastle residents MaryAnn and Edward Meyer.

Their grown children couldnt celebrate with their parents who passed away six months apart in 2015, so they did the next-best thing. They created a celebration of them.

Friday afternoon at Greencastle High School the Meyer family, long synonymous with education and athletics in Greencastle, announced the creation of the Edward and MaryAnn Meyer Scholarship Fund.