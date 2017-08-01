Greencastle Banner-Graphic

Tiger Cubs join win column in big way

Not having scored more than 56 points in any of seven previous games this season, Greencastle unleashed an offensive explosion on Saturday night and picked up its first win of the year  an 84-51 trouncing of visiting Rockville. The Tiger Cubs didnt take long to establish themselves, as junior scoring leader Colin York scored five points in the first 43 seconds of the game as Greencastle led 26-6 at the first stop  more than half of its average of 45 points per game...