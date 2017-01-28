Greencastle Banner-Graphic

Clover train keeps rolling, 71-59

CLOVERDALE  The Cloverdale Clovers remained undefeated in 2017 and improved their record to 15-5 with a 61-49 win over Sullivan on Friday night, capturing fifth place in the Western Indiana Conference. The Clovers scored the final nine points of the first quarter to take a 19-8 lead at the first stop, getting a Jalen Moore trey, a Jake Wilkes basket and two hoops from Cooper Neese in the last 2:53 of the period...