Greencastle Banner-Graphic

Dogs alert sleeping woman of house fireCLOVERDALE -- No one was injured in an early-morning fire outside Cloverdale Friday and man's best friend is partly to thank. Homeowner Phillip Iverson was not home at the time, but a female family...
Middle school students participate in All State Honor ChoirFORT WAYNE -- The Indiana Music Educators Association hosted their 10th-annual All-State Middle School Honor Choir at the IMEA State Conference in Fort Wayne on from Jan. 11-13. The All-State Middle...
- Eagles soar past Rox for second straightThe South Putnam Eagles took care of the basketball, played the game at their pace and hit their free throws in Thursday nights 65-58 victory over the visiting Rockville Rox in a non-conference high school basketball game. The Eagles used an efficient but aggressive offense on the night, shooting 50 percent (17-of-34) from the field and 78.8 percent from the line as they consistently got in the paint. ...
EDITORIAL: More ambulances a win for community (2/2/17)With the Monday announcement that STAR Ambulance plans to open a Greencastle station, a number of questions sprang to mind. What does it mean for Putnam County Operation Life? Will STAR be a direct competitor to OL? Does this have anything to do with Putnam County Hospital?...
Noble Orvin Van HookNoble Orvin Van Hook, 88, of Coatesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Greencastle. Born Feb. 22, 1928 in Somerset, Ky., he was the son of Josiah Van Hook and Bertha (O'Neil) Van Hook. He...
Barbara J. ProctorBarbara J. (Cohn) Proctor, 80, of Reelsville, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday evening, Jan. 31, 2017, ending her valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of John Allen and...
John Leon BestJohn Leon Best, 86, of Greencastle, passed away peacefully at his home, Jan. 29, 2017. John was born May 17, 1930 in Clay County to William and Inez (Trout) Best. He worked for many years for Public...
Virginia L. HardwickVirginia L. Hardwick, 92, of Greencastle, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home in Greencastle. She was born April 25, 1924, in Fillmore to Ruby and Newton Kersey. She is survived...
Putnam Scanner 2-3-17 (2/2/17)Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 4:30 p.m. Graylon Dwight Bell, 50, Terre Haute, was housed at the jail on a court order. At 2:40 p.m. Matthew Tyler Engle,...
Putnam Scanner for Jan. 28, 2017 (1/28/17)Three people were booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 9:07 p.m. Channelle Marie Wallace, 33, Greencastle, was taken into custody on a warrant for failure to appear. At 5:25 p.m....
Court News 2-3-17 (2/2/17)The following cases were filed in Putnam County courts recently. Charles J. Kallner, 25, Reelsville, Level 5 felony possession of an altered handgun Jessica Gurchiek, 35, Brazil, Level 6 felony theft Anthony Curtis Bauers, 34, Brazil, Level 6 felony driving as a habitual traffic violator, Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident...
Weird News