Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Cloverdale man gets eight-year sentence for sexual misconductFollowing a November guilty plea, a 37-year-old Cloverdale man was given an eight-year sentence on Friday for sexual misconduct involving a girl less than half his age. Under the terms of a plea...
-
City resolution urges redistricting process attentionHow can Indiana, Putnam County and Greencastle assure themselves of more robust and interesting elections in the future? Elections with candidates from both major parties? Elections that arent...
- Suspect in shooting incident free on $20,000 bond (1/20/17)
- North Putnam Athletic Director Tim Garver expected to resign (1/20/17)1
- At the Library Jan. 23-28 (1/20/17)
- Cloverdale FFA seed auction set for Tuesday (1/20/17)
- Black Market Vinyl to play Wasser Saturday evening (1/20/17)
- Greencastle man facing battery charge in Bainbridge stabbing (1/19/17)
- Special meeting of Cloverdale Town Council (1/19/17)
- One injured in U.S. 36 accident (1/19/17)
- First Legislative Update of year set this Saturday (1/19/17)
- North Putnam beginning search for superintendent (1/19/17)2
- Cascade rolls to WIC title, 67-43Timing is everything, many people believe. In basketball, there are some games in which teams do not need to play their best in order to win. Friday night was not one of those times for the Greencastle Tiger Cubs, as it was going to take a stellar performance to beat the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Cascade Cadets in the Western Indiana Conference championship game...
- Mustangs pull out comeback win; Clovers top West Vigo
- Tyler finalist for top track coach
- Clovers top NP in wild shootout (1/20/17)
- Tiger Cub girls eye WIC crown with win tonight (1/20/17)
- Tiger Cub swimmers win pair over Vikings (1/20/17)
- FEATURED ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Johnathan Thibodeau, South Putnam (1/20/17)
-
Suzanne L. AndersonSuzanne "Sam" Anderson, 71, of Cloverdale, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Suzanne was born to James R. and Betty E. Stokes on Dec. 6, 1945. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, crossword...
-
Peggy M. ThomasPeggy M. Thomas, 81, of Plainfield, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Mrs. Thomas was born Oct. 16, 1935 in North Vernon. She was the daughter of John B. West and Bernice L. (Klekot) West, both of whom...
-
Evelyn Elizabeth EberweinEvelyn Elizabeth Eberwein, 88, also known as "Mimi," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Hendricks Regional Health Hospital, Danville. Evelyn was born April 25, 1928 in Indianapolis...
-
William 'Bill' Edward SamuelsWilliam "Bill" Edward Samuels, 74, of Fillmore, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. Bill was born to Garland A. and Josephine (Bishop) Samuels on March 1, 1942 in Indianapolis. He proudly served...
-
Putnam Scanner for 1-21-17 (1/20/17)County Jail One person was booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 9:29 p.m. Paul Edwin McKinney, 34, Cloverdale, was lodged at the jail for aggravated battery. City Fire The Greencastle...
-
Putnam Scanner 1-20-17 (1/19/17)Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 9:47 p.m. Keith Maynard Slusser, 54, Terre Haute, was housed at the jail on a local warrant. At 4:12 p.m. Austin Ryan...
-
Putnam Scanner 1-18-17 (1/17/17)Six people have been booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Tuesday At 3:31 a.m. Jerad Allen Taylor, 33, Greencastle, was lodged at the jail for driving while intoxicated and possession of a...
-
Court News for 1-21-2017 (1/20/17)The following cases have been filed recently in Putnam County courts. Criminal Zachary Poole, 34, Bainbridge, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon Taurean K. Terry, 35, Greencastle, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor reckless driving...
Townhouse Rentals
2 BR condos for rent2 BR/2 bath condos for rent in Autumn Glen neighborhood. One with screened porch, one with sunroom. Newly painted & one has new carpet. All appliances supplied incl. w/d. 2 car garage. small pets permitted with pet deposit and add'l...
Pets
Needs a new homeEnglish bulldog puppies for free adoption they are vet checked email philipjames202@gmail.com
Notices (11)
Yard Sales (1)
Employment (13)
Farm and Pets (6)
Merchandise (9)
Services (9)
Automobiles (5)
Rentals (15)
Real Estate (2)
Featured Ads
Resource Directory
Higher Education
Businesses
- Family Medical of Cloverdale
- Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians PCH Cardiology Clinic
- Hendricks Power Cooperative
- North Putnam Family Healthcare
- Putnam County Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital Cancer Center
- Putnam Pain Management Clinic
- Putnam Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
- Putnam Prompt Care
- Putnam Surgical Specialties
- Putnam Women's Health
Weird News