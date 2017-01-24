Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Putnamville Post recognizes various staff for safety, longevity2PUTNAMVILLE -- At a post meeting Wednesday, the Indiana State Police Putnamville District recognized six individuals for longevity and one for accident-free driving miles. The six officers recognized...
State Police offer tips to avoid becoming victim to credit card skimmerIndiana State Police personnel have fallen victim to the recent criminal trend of credit card skimming. It was recently discovered some ISP fuel cards were compromised and one particular card was...
- Clovers persevere, win 46-34 over pesky Cubs1Greencastle kept the tempo at its pace for three-fourths of Tuesday nights boys basketball game against visiting Cloverdale, not wanting to get into a run-and-gun shootout with the high-scoring Clovers. The tactics worked, as the Clovers only led by one point on two occasions during that period until late in the third quarter...
Lavon SmithHarriett Lavon Smith, 88, of Greencastle, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Mrs. Smith was born, April 23, 1928 in Jackson, Mich., to Wilbur Clifford and Ethel (Lewis) Smith. She was a graduate of...
Jo Ann SpurgeonJo Ann Spurgeon, 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 due to illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon. Survivors include two sons, Steve Spurgeon and wife Sam, Gosport, and Dave...
Debra Kay Gruener,Debra Kay Gruener, 60, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with her family by her side. Deb was born on Aug. 25, 1956 in Greencastle, to the...
Annalee AsbellAnnalee Asbell passed away Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2017 at her home. She was born in Pike County, Ind., on Dec. 21, 1935 to Howard and Inez (Chanley) Selby. Annie was the third of nine children:...
Putnam Scanner for 1-25-17 (1/24/17)County Jail Seven people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Monday At 12:20 p.m. Kathy Ann Willard, 54, Danville, was taken into custody on a warrant. At 11:25 a.m. Jeremiah Cole,...
Putnam Scanner for 1-21-17 (1/20/17)County Jail One person was booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 9:29 p.m. Paul Edwin McKinney, 34, Cloverdale, was lodged at the jail for aggravated battery. City Fire The Greencastle...
Putnam Scanner 1-20-17 (1/19/17)Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 9:47 p.m. Keith Maynard Slusser, 54, Terre Haute, was housed at the jail on a local warrant. At 4:12 p.m. Austin Ryan...
Court News for 1-21-2017 (1/20/17)The following cases have been filed recently in Putnam County courts. Criminal Zachary Poole, 34, Bainbridge, Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon Taurean K. Terry, 35, Greencastle, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine, Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor reckless driving...
2 BR condos for rent2 BR/2 bath condos for rent in Autumn Glen neighborhood. One with screened porch, one with sunroom. Newly painted & one has new carpet. All appliances supplied incl. w/d. 2 car garage. small pets permitted with pet deposit and add'l...
Yamaha U5 Upright Piano for saleVery nice 2005 Yamaha U5 professional upright piano. Satin walnut. Has been very well-maintained and is in excellent condition. $6800 765-721-4833
