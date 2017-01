Greencastle Banner-Graphic

EDITORIAL: This certainly isn’t Mayberry

A local police officer took to Twitter last Saturday evening to express a truth with which we are all much too intimate. “Every night I’m reminded that we’re sure not in Mayberry anymore,” the veteran officer wrote. And while that reminder may well come through every night, Saturday evening was especially poignant for officers in the area. That afternoon, a man shot Cloverdale Officer Luke Brown in the chest with a shotgun...