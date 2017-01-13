Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Local graduation rates above averageGraduation rates at all four Putnam County high schools exceeded the statewide average in 2016, according to an Indiana Department of Education report released this week. With the state graduation...
-
Cloverdale swears in new board members1CLOVERDALE -- Executive Secretary Lynn Lotz delivered the oath of office to three new and one returning member of the Cloverdale School Board. Returning member and former Vice President Donna Fidler...
- King Kieffer (1/13/17)
- Greencastle-born Soldiers & Sailors Monument now a national landmark (1/13/17)
- Putnam women can apply for DKG grant for future educators (1/13/17)
- Man called in own bomb threat at Brazil Post Office (1/13/17)
- Four-county high-speed pursuit ends in Cloverdale (1/13/17)
- DPU School of Music pays NEH funds forward with free premiere (1/13/17)
- At the Library (1/13/17)
- Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday (1/12/17)
- Area 30 graduates generate $20,000 (1/12/17)
- Winter Term project goes from remodeling to deconstruction (1/12/17)
- Jalen Moore sinks last-second layup, Cadets (1/14/17)
- South Putnam drops final WIC doubleheader to Northview (1/14/17)
- BENNETT'S MINUTES: New Castle trip memorable for Neese (1/12/17)
- Eagle girls split weeknight games; Clovers win big (1/12/17)
- Featured Athlete of the Week: Duke Duff, North Putnam (1/12/17)
- DePauw women get OT win; men see win streak snapped (1/12/17)
-
Ralph R. KirtonRalph R. Kirton, 74, of Jasonville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at his home. Born Dec. 28, 1942 to Harry H. Kirton and Audra P. Duncan (Morgan). Ralph retired from being a truck driver...
-
Irene ClarkIrene Clark, 97, of New Castle, formerly of Reelsville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Irene was born Aug. 19, 1919 in Martin County, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Mattie Lanham....
-
Wilda E. WrayWilda E. Wray, 91, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, Jan 11, 2017. Born Oct. 23, 1925 in Clinton Township of Putnam County, she was the daughter of Earl Everett and Mabel (Martin) Evens. She...
-
Sandra A. WhitingSandra A. Whiting, 77, originally from Quincy, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Born Nov. 30, 1939, she was the daughter of Glen and Calita (Black) Job. Sandra was a retired teacher....
-
Putnam Scanner 1-14-17 (1/13/17)Sheriffs Department Putnam County sheriffs deputies responded to a pair of recent property-damage crashes. At 8:08 a.m. on Thursday, William R. Campbell, 68, Gravenhurst, Ont., was parked in the...
-
Putnam Scanner for 1-13-17 (1/12/17)County Jail Three people were booked in the Putnam County Jail on Wednesday. At 7:36 p.m. Barbera L. Person, 36, Greencastle, was housed at the jail on a local warrant. At 11:59 a.m. Charlotte...
-
Putnam Scanner for Jan. 11, 2017 (1/10/17)Fourteen people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Monday At 2:26 p.m. Alexis Cheyenne Bean, 19, Cloverdale, was lodged at the jail for probation violation. At 12:27 p.m. Terry Bryan...
-
Court News 1-14-17 (1/13/17)The following cases were filed in Putnam County courts recently. Natasha M. Jackson, 26, Indianapolis, Class A misdemeanor driving with a suspended license David Lee Messer and Jesse Danielle Krejckant, both of Greencastle James J. Simkins, Martinsville, and Laura Kay Shoffner, Fillmore...
Help Wanted
Cook Supervisors NeededAramark Correctional Services are looking for Cook Supervisors at Putnamville Correctional Facility. Full and Part time available. Benefits can include: Vacation Time, Health Insurance, Holiday Pay APPLY TODAY!! Go to www.aramark.com, click on...
Part Time
Part Time SecretaryA local Christian denominational church and childcare seeks a secretary, 30 hrs. per week, 8 am-2pm Monday-Friday. The successful applicant should be grounded in Christian faith and values and be computer proficient. Send letters of interest and...
Toys
Monster High Girls 20" Bike20" Bike. Great condition, with general wear. Only ridden on 3-4 times around the driveway. Call or text (preferred) 765-721-6451
Notices (6)
Employment (12)
Farm and Pets (4)
Merchandise (14)
Services (8)
Automobiles (4)
Rentals (10)
Real Estate (1)
Featured Ads
Resource Directory
Higher Education
Businesses
- Family Medical of Cloverdale
- Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians PCH Cardiology Clinic
- Hendricks Power Cooperative
- North Putnam Family Healthcare
- Putnam County Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital Cancer Center
- Putnam Pain Management Clinic
- Putnam Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
- Putnam Prompt Care
- Putnam Surgical Specialties
- Putnam Women's Health
Weird News