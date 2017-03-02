Greencastle Banner-Graphic

-
Hogging the Spotlight1Residents at Hickory Creek at Sunset Thursday received a Groundhog Day visit from Punxsutawney Phils Hoosier cousin, a groundhog owned by staff member Katherine Dorsett. With the sun shining, he saw...
-
Dogs alert sleeping woman of house fireCLOVERDALE -- No one was injured in an early-morning fire outside Cloverdale Friday and man's best friend is partly to thank. Homeowner Phillip Iverson was not home at the time, but a female family...
- Fillmore working through utility woes (2/3/17)
- Pennsylvania man gets six years in theft case plea deal (2/3/17)
- Former Cloverdale supt. takes interim role in Bloomfield (2/3/17)
- At the Library Feb. 6-11 (2/3/17)
- New Life Baptist to host Family Matters sermon series (2/3/17)
- Middle school students participate in All State Honor Choir (2/2/17)
- Neighboring music guild ready to kick off 3rd season (2/2/17)
- Distinct Web Design to host webinar consultation and Q&A (2/2/17)
- Radar Love (2/2/17)1
- Man who tried to attack judge gets five years (2/2/17)
- South Putnam girls win sectional title; boys' county dates movedSouth Putnam's girls got a layup from Caitlin Capps with three seconds remaining to defeat Cloverdale 47-45 in the championship game of the Cascade Sectional. The Eagles will now play Eastern Hancock at noon on Saturday in the Speedway Regional. Eastern Hancock upset No. 1-ranked Triton Central 57-50 in the championship game of the Knightstown Sectional...
- BENNETT'S MINUTES: In girls hoops, you just never know (2/4/17)
- Eagles shock Cascades world with epic upset (2/4/17)
- Free throw line parade paces Clovers by Bulldogs (2/4/17)
- Wrestlers, swimmers resume quests (2/4/17)
- DePauw women earn 16th straight 20-win season; Tiger men lose (2/4/17)
- Eagles soar past Rox for second straight (2/3/17)
-
EDITORIAL: More ambulances a win for community (2/2/17)With the Monday announcement that STAR Ambulance plans to open a Greencastle station, a number of questions sprang to mind. What does it mean for Putnam County Operation Life? Will STAR be a direct competitor to OL? Does this have anything to do with Putnam County Hospital?...
-
Donald Keith ClineDonald Keith Cline, 82, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at Levine and Dickson - Southminster in Charlotte. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7 at...
-
Jonathan Jay ClarkJonathan Jay Clark, 59, of Greencastle, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Mr. Clark was born April 6, 1957 in Greencastle to Leland and Betty Clark. He served his country in the United...
-
Michael Leroy MiddletonMichael Leroy Middleton, 51, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Michael was born June 20, 1965 in Danville, Ind., the son of Ruth (Buses) Middleton and the late James...
-
Noble Orvin Van HookNoble Orvin Van Hook, 88, of Coatesville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Greencastle. Born Feb. 22, 1928 in Somerset, Ky., he was the son of Josiah Van Hook and Bertha (O'Neil) Van Hook. He...
-
Putnam Scanner for 2-4-17 (2/3/17)County Jail Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail on Thursday. At 10:29 p.m. Clynt Allen Agee, 26, Cloverdale, was lodged at the jail for unauthorized absence from home detention. At...
-
Putnam Scanner 2-3-17 (2/2/17)Six people were booked in the Putnam County Jail recently. Wednesday At 4:30 p.m. Graylon Dwight Bell, 50, Terre Haute, was housed at the jail on a court order. At 2:40 p.m. Matthew Tyler Engle,...
-
Court News 2-3-17 (2/2/17)The following cases were filed in Putnam County courts recently. Charles J. Kallner, 25, Reelsville, Level 5 felony possession of an altered handgun Jessica Gurchiek, 35, Brazil, Level 6 felony theft Anthony Curtis Bauers, 34, Brazil, Level 6 felony driving as a habitual traffic violator, Class B misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident...
Help Wanted
Cook Supervisors NeededAramark Correctional Services are looking for Cook Supervisors at Putnamville Correctional Facility. Full and Part time available. Benefits can include: Vacation Time, Health Insurance, Holiday Pay APPLY TODAY!! Go to...
Townhouse Rentals
2 BR condos for rent2 BR/2 bath condos for rent in Autumn Glen neighborhood. One with screened porch, one with sunroom. Newly painted & one has new carpet. All appliances supplied incl. w/d. 2 car garage. small pets permitted with pet deposit and add'l...
Notices (5)
Employment (8)
Farm and Pets (5)
Merchandise (11)
Services (7)
Automobiles (4)
Rentals (10)
Real Estate (1)
Featured Ads
Resource Directory
Higher Education
Businesses
- Family Medical of Cloverdale
- Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians PCH Cardiology Clinic
- Hendricks Power Cooperative
- North Putnam Family Healthcare
- Putnam County Hospital
- Putnam County Hospital Cancer Center
- Putnam Pain Management Clinic
- Putnam Pediatrics & Internal Medicine
- Putnam Prompt Care
- Putnam Surgical Specialties
- Putnam Women's Health
Weird News